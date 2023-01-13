最高人民法院（最高裁）が12月27日、「消費促進のための司法サービス、保障に関する意見」を発表した。知的財産権侵害事件における懲罰的賠償制度の適用の徹底や、知的財産権侵害行為の効果的な抑制、研究成果の産出と活用に対する司法保護の強化などを要請した。

　同「意見」は、知的財産権関連の虚偽訴訟、悪意訴訟、訴訟権利濫用など、信義誠実の原則に背く訴訟行為を抑制し、広範な市場主体の技術研究開発と科学技術革新のために良好な法治環境を整備するとした。また、「専精特新」（専門化・精密化・特徴化・新規性）中小企業の保有するコア技術やオリジナル研究成果の司法保護や、市場主体が科学技術の進歩と技術イノベーションを通じてコア競争力を強化するよう支援および指導し、消費のグレードアップ支援における供給側の役割を積極的に発揮させると強調した。

　さらに、文化・クリエイティブ製品の著作権保護を強化し、創造的製品の創作を奨励し、優良な文化資源の開発と中国の優れた伝統文化の創造性の転化、革新的な発展を後押しし、良質な文化製品とサービスの供給の増加を支援する方針を明確にした。

出所：中国打撃侵権工作網

