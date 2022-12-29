広州・香港・澳門の横断的な知的財産権保護体制の構築を推進する取り組みの一つとして、広州市市場監督管理局が12月17日、中国外商投資企業協会・優良ブランド保護委員会（QBPC）とオンライン・セミナーを開催し、知的財産権保護協力メカニズムについて議論を交わした。

セミナーにおいて、「知的財産権に対する全プロセスの越境保護」、「知的財産権越境侵害への総合的な摘発」、「知的財産権保護当局間の迅速な越境交流チャネルの構築」などのテーマをめぐって交流が行われた。

広州市市場監督管理局関係者によると、同局は今後、知的財産権保護の横断的協力を引き続き推進し、地域における知財保護の協同的な発展を実現するよう取り組む方針である。

出所：中国保護知識産権網

