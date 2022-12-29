China:
浙江省杭州で知的財産権高度人材育成プロジェクトを実施
浙江省市場監督管理局（省知識産権局）が主催し、浙江省科技交流と人材サービスセンターが運営を担当する浙江省知的財産権高度人材育成プロジェクトがこのほど、オンラインと会場の同時開催の方式により杭州で実施された。
育成プロジェクトでは外国に関わる知的財産権実務、企業の国際的な知財ポートフォリオ、知的財産権管理実務、成果転化と技術イノベーションにおける知的財産権課題、国際訴訟、権利侵害救済などのテーマをめぐって、米国やドイツ、日本と国内の一部の大学、法律事務所からの専門家が講義を行った。3期に渡って実施され、延べ1万3000人以上が受講した。
浙江省の企業やサービス機構、大学、研究機関、政府管理部門による知的財産権保護と運用の能力向上、浙江省の知的財産権発展の国際化、海外での競争力強化につながったものと見られる。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
