Assignment And Licensing Of Copyright S&A Law Offices Copyright is a protection given to the creators of certain types of works as an acknowledgment to their intellectual input

Patent Infringements And Their Types S&A Law Offices Patent is one of the most important forms of Intellectual Property (IP). The term of a patent is typically 20 years from the Priority date of the application.

A Study On: Novartis AG v. Union Of India Khurana and Khurana Intellectual property is an intangible form of property while a ‘Patent' is a subset of intellectual property.

Difference Between Passing Off And Infringement Of The Trade Mark Khurana and Khurana A Trade mark may be defined as a lawfully protected abstract, word, symbol, color, mark, slogan or a mixture of those related to an organization or a selected product that differentiates it from the others accessible within the market.

All You Need To Know About "Well-Known Trademarks" Khurana and Khurana With coming up of the new Trade Mark Rules 2017, a new procedure has been created that allows the Registrar to proclaim a particular trademark as "well known".