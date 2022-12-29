China:
中国、重点産業で国家レベルの専利導航サービス拠点を構築
中国国家知識産権局(CNIPA)はこのほど、重点産業に向けて、国家レベルの専利導航サービス拠点の構築を進めていくことを通達した。
通達によると、CNIPAは重点産業・分野に向けて、産業パークや公益的機関に依拠し、全国各地で国家レベルの専利導航サービス拠点を整備する。将来的には、これらの拠点は専利導航サービスシステムの一環として機能し、「サービス拠点が業界のニーズを満たし、サービス機構がサービス供給をサポートし、サービスプラットフォームがリソースの統合を実現する」といった、専利導航サービス産業の革新・発展メカニズムの確立をサポートするという。
国家レベルの専利導航サービス拠点の主な任務は、需給のマッチングの推進、組織管理の強化、応用普及の強化の三つである。その中で、産業計画や政策の策定、重大プロジェクト決定など、政府が投資する主要な科学技術経済活動と重点革新主体の発展ニーズに対して、具体的な応用ｼﾝを明確にし、専利導航活動計画を制定することが要求されている。さらに、専利導航プロジェクトの実施中と実施後のフォローをしっかりと行い、サービス対象に積極的に協力し、プロジェクト成果の実施と利用を促進するなどを求めた。
