北京市知識産権局は、国の「知的財産権強国建設綱要」「知的財産権公共サービス『十四五』計画」を徹底する取り組みの一環として、知的財産権公共サービス機構の設立、運行、管理、保障などの内容を盛り込んだ「北京市 知的財産権公共サービス機構管理弁法」を発布した。

知的財産権公共サービスセンター、サービス・ワークステーションなどの総合的サービス機構について、「管理弁法」は規範化や能力向上、典型的事例、データ統計、実績評価、監視などの管理措置を定めている。また、政府が制度、資金、人材、技術などの面からサービス機構の運営をサポートすることとしている。

北京市は近年、知的財産権公共サービスシステムの整備を進めている。各サービス機構は11月末時点で合わせて8万7000回のコンサルティングを行い、企業に3万9000回の専門サービスを提供した。

出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト

