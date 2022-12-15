China:
中国深セン、知的財産権高品質発展の成果発表会を開催
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
中国（深セン）知的財産権保護センター、国家海外知的財産権紛争対応指導（深セン）センター、世界知的所有権機関（WIPO）技術・イノベーションサポートセンター（TISC）の共同主催による深セン知的財産権高品質発展成果発表会が11月24日、広東省深セン市で開催された。
第1陣の知的財産権保護モデル都市として、深センは近年、「知的財産強市戦略」を推進し、厳格な知的財産保護を実施してきた。特許登録件数、商標登録件数、知財証券化規模などの核心的な指標について、過去3年で全国都市のトップを維持し、PCT国際特許出願は18年連続で全国首位、また、人口1万人当たりの高価値特許保有件数は全国をリードしている。
発表会では、中国（深セン）知的財産権保護センターがまとめた「高価値特許育成経験及び成果紹介」や「深センのハイエンド機器製造業の特許ナビゲーションの紹介」などの研究結果が公表された。
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Infringements And Their Types
S&A Law Offices
Patent is one of the most important forms of Intellectual Property (IP). The term of a patent is typically 20 years from the Priority date of the application.
Full Federal Court Dismisses Corner Hotel Appeal
Davies Collison Cave
The matter of Swancom Pty Ltd v The Jazz Corner Hotel Pty Ltd [2022] FCAFC 157, (the Appeal Decision) involved the hearing of two appeals to the full Federal Court (constituted by Yates, Abraham and Rofe JJ).
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.