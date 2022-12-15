中国（深セン）知的財産権保護センター、国家海外知的財産権紛争対応指導（深セン）センター、世界知的所有権機関（WIPO）技術・イノベーションサポートセンター（TISC）の共同主催による深セン知的財産権高品質発展成果発表会が11月24日、広東省深セン市で開催された。

　第1陣の知的財産権保護モデル都市として、深センは近年、「知的財産強市戦略」を推進し、厳格な知的財産保護を実施してきた。特許登録件数、商標登録件数、知財証券化規模などの核心的な指標について、過去3年で全国都市のトップを維持し、PCT国際特許出願は18年連続で全国首位、また、人口1万人当たりの高価値特許保有件数は全国をリードしている。

　発表会では、中国（深セン）知的財産権保護センターがまとめた「高価値特許育成経験及び成果紹介」や「深センのハイエンド機器製造業の特許ナビゲーションの紹介」などの研究結果が公表された。

