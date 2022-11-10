China:
上海で浦江知的財産権オンライン国際フォーラムが開催
10月28日〜29日、「2022上海浦江知的財産権オンライン国際フォーラム」と「長江デルタ・珠江デルタ知的財産権協力連動大会」「第2回北京・天津・上海・重慶知的財産権フォーラム」が上海の張江科学シティ康橋先端製造技術創業パークと浦西漕河涇ハイテク開発区で開催された。2日間に国内外から100名のゲストが招かれ、会場とオンラインで知的財産権の創造・運用・保護・管理・サービスなどをテーマに演説を行った。
今回イベントは中国外交部、国際知的財産保護協会（AIPPI）、中国欧州経済技術協力協会、上海市工業経済連合会などが共催した。中国知的財産権研究会の田力普会長が開幕式で挨拶を行い、上海市法学会の崔亜東会長が基調演説を行った。イベントに参加した100名の専門家による講演は合わせて114回に上り、オンライン視聴者は50万人を超えた。
出所：中国保護知識産権網
