China:
福建省、専利開放許諾の受付に関するガイドラインを発表
福建省知識産権局が10月14日、「福建省専利開放許諾（試行）受け付け業務ガイドライン」を発表した。
同ガイドラインは、適用範囲、受理根拠、受理条件、不受理の情状、申請資料・手続に関する明確な規定を盛り込んでおり、
開放許諾制度の利用を希望するユーザーを対象に、申請、受理、配信、取引成立、契約登録の全プロセスをカバーする指導、サービスを提供する。開放許諾の試行作業の厳密性と円滑性の向上促進につながることが期待されている。
省知識産権局は、ガイドラインの実施状況を踏まえて、試行作業のフォロー、サービス体制を一層改善し、知的財産権の効果的な運用を推し進めていく方針である。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
