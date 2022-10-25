China:
江蘇省、渉外重点商標保護リストを作成へ 専門家セミナー開催
江蘇省南京市で14日、外国の有名ブランドなどの保護強化を狙う「渉外重点商標保護リスト」の導入を議論する専門家セミナーが開催された。省知識産権、省高級人民法院知的財産権裁判法廷、南京税関、江蘇省貿易促進会、南京大学法学院からの責任者、専門家が出席した。
省知識産権局の関係責任者が渉外知財保護の最新の動きを紹介し、保護リスト作成の重要性と必要性を強調した上、制度導入の基本的な方針を説明した。出席した専門家は「渉外」の定義、保護リストの管理、
保護制度の規範化や標準化などを巡って提案を行った。
セミナーではまた、制度導入の有力な選択肢や具体的な内容について議論が交わされた。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
