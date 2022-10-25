Region / Country Asia Asia Pacific Australasia Caribbean Europe European Union Latin America Worldwide European Union Belgium Canada Cayman Islands China Colombia Hong Kong India Ireland Japan Netherlands Russian Federation Switzerland Taiwan Turkey UK United States

Topic Accounting and Audit - Accounting Standards - Audit Antitrust/Competition Law - Antitrust, EU Competition Consumer Protection - Consumer Law - Education - Product Liability & Safety Coronavirus (COVID-19) - Employment and Workforce Wellbeing - Insurance Claims - Operational Impacts and Strategy Corporate/Commercial Law - Compliance - Corporate and Company Law - Corporate Governance - Diversity, Equity & Inclusion - Executive Remuneration - M&A/Private Equity - Securities - Venture Capital Criminal Law - Crime - White Collar Crime, Anti-Corruption & Fraud Employment and HR - Contract of Employment - Discrimination, Disability & Sexual Harassment - Employee Benefits & Compensation - Employee Rights/ Labour Relations - Employment Litigation/ Tribunals - Health & Safety - Redundancy/Layoff - Retirement, Superannuation & Pensions - Unfair/ Wrongful Dismissal Energy and Natural Resources - Chemicals - Energy Law - Oil, Gas & Electricity - Renewables Environment - Climate Change - Environmental Law Family and Matrimonial - Wills/ Intestacy/ Estate Planning Finance and Banking - Financial Services Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences - Food and Drugs Law - Healthcare - Life Sciences, Biotechnology & Nanotechnology Government, Public Sector - Constitutional & Administrative Law - Government Contracts, Procurement & PPP - Human Rights - Indigenous Peoples Immigration - General Immigration - Investment Immigration - Work Visas Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-structuring - Financial Restructuring - Insolvency/Bankruptcy Insurance - Insurance Laws and Products Intellectual Property - Copyright - Licensing & Syndication - Patent - Trade Secrets - Trademark International Law - Export Controls & Trade & Investment Sanctions - International Courts & Tribunals - International Trade & Investment Law Department Performance - Management - Performance - Workflow and Workload Management Law Practice Management - Human Resource Management - Strategic Planning Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration - Arbitration & Dispute Resolution - Civil Law - Class Actions - Libel & Defamation - Personal Injury - Professional Negligence - Trials & Appeals & Compensation Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment - Advertising, Marketing & Branding - IT and Internet - Telecoms, Mobile & Cable Communications Privacy - Data Protection - Privacy Protection Real Estate and Construction - Construction & Planning - Estate Management - Land Law & Agriculture - Real Estate Strategy - Industry Updates & Analysis - Knowledge Management - Management - Technology Tax - Corporate Tax - Income Tax - Property Taxes - Tax Authorities Technology - Fin Tech - New Technology - Security Transport - Marine/ Shipping - Rail, Road & Cycling Wealth Management - Offshore Financial Centres - Wealth & Asset Management Timeframe This Week Next Two Weeks Next Month Next Quarter Event Type Briefing Business Breakfast Conference Exhibition Forum Networking Other Panel Podcast Reception Roundtable Seminar Speaking Engagement Summit Symposium Video/ Audio Webinar Workshop Location Australia - Melbourne - Sydney Belgium - Brussels Canada - Calgary - Halifax - Montreal - Ontario - Toronto - Vancouver - Winnipeg Cayman Islands - Grand Cayman China - Beijing Colombia - Bogotá Hong Kong - Hong Kong India - Mumbai Ireland - Dublin Japan - Tokyo Netherlands - Amsterdam Russian Federation - Moscow Switzerland - Zurich Taiwan - Taipei Turkey - Antalya UK - Birmingham - London United States - Arizona - Austin - Berkeley Heights - Boston - California - Chicago - Costa Mesa - Florida - Hartford - Indianapolis - Las Vegas - Los Angeles - Miami - New York - North Haven - Palo Alto - Philadelphia - San Diego - San Francisco - San Mateo - Texas - Washington - Washington, DC