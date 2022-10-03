China:
広東省貿促会がドイツ、ロシアで知的財産権保護ステーションを設立
今年、中国国際貿易促進委員会広東省委員会（広東省貿促会）と省知的財産権保護センターは知財紛争が多発し、または広東省企業による貿易と投資の需要が拡大しつつある国家や地域での知財保護サービスステーションの設立作業を進めている。ロシアとドイツのステーションはすでに設立されており、米国では準備作業を急いでいるという。
9月16日、広東省貿促会と省知的財産権保護センターが海外における知財紛争対応に関して共催したセミナーで、「広東省の海外における知的財産権保護サービスステーション活動ガイドライン」を共同で発表した。サービスステーションは、所在地の商標、特許、著作権など知的財産権の情報を収集し、所在地に進出する広東省企業に無料相談などのサービスを提供するという。
昨年、広東省は欧州連合加盟国の中のトップ10貿易相手国との輸出入総額が8057.9億元に達した。最大の貿易パートナーであるドイツとの輸出入総額は2170.3億元で、前年に比べて11.6％増加した。一方、昨年の広東省企業とドイツ企業の知財紛争も上位を占めているという。
出所：中国保護知識産権網
