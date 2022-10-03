ARTICLE

Full Court makes its decision on non-human inventors of patents - Commissioner of Patents v Thaler [2022] FCAFC 62 Bartier Perry It is possible for a patent to have an AI program listed as the inventor on a patent registration.

Assignment And Licensing Of Copyright S&A Law Offices Copyright is a protection given to the creators of certain types of works as an acknowledgment to their intellectual input

Delhi High Court Defines Criminal Liability Against Online Marketplaces In India JSA One of the most scariest and intimidating situations for any person and more so for employees is being charged in criminal prosecutions in their official capacities on behalf of company/firm...

Bonobos, Inc v Beaumanoir Asia Holding Singapore Pte. Limited [2022] NZIPOTM 17 (22 August 2022) Davies Collison Cave A brand owner has successfully relied upon online sales of its products into New Zealand to defeat a non-use revocation action, in Bonobos, Inc v Beaumanoir Asia Holding Singapore Pte. Limited [2022] NZIPOTM 17 (22 August 2022).

Trade Marks And The Metaverse: Recent Trends In India Sujata Chaudhri IP Attorneys In the post covid era, the ‘Metaverse' has become one of the most hotly discussed technological advancements globally. More and more brands are choosing to launch their products and advertise...