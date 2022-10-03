9 月 13 日、中国自動車技術研究センターと中国情報通信学院は共同で、「自動車標準必須特許のライセンスに関するガイドライン」（以下、ガイドライン）を発行した。 「ガイドライン」は、「産業チェーンの如何なる一環でもライセンスの対象である」という重要な原則を明確を提唱している。これにより、部品メーカーを含む全ての企業がライセンスを取得する権利があるようになった。

ガイドラインは初めて、我国の自動車標準必須特許ライセンスのコア原則とライセンス料計算原則を解釈した。

出所：鳳凰網

