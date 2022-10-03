China:
中国自動車技術研究センター、「自動車標準必須特許のライセンスに関するガイドライン」を発行
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
9 月 13
日、中国自動車技術研究センターと中国情報通信学院は共同で、「自動車標準必須特許のライセンスに関するガイドライン」（以下、ガイドライン）を発行した。
「ガイドライン」は、「産業チェーンの如何なる一環でもライセンスの対象である」という重要な原則を明確を提唱している。これにより、部品メーカーを含む全ての企業がライセンスを取得する権利があるようになった。
ガイドラインは初めて、我国の自動車標準必須特許ライセンスのコア原則とライセンス料計算原則を解釈した。
出所：鳳凰網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Trade Marks And The Metaverse: Recent Trends In India
Sujata Chaudhri IP Attorneys
In the post covid era, the ‘Metaverse' has become one of the most hotly discussed technological advancements globally. More and more brands are choosing to launch their products and advertise...
Is Your Startup Investable?
Photon legal
An investable strategy focuses on the allocation of capital resources towards a business goal. It has been around for a while and is effective in mitigating risk and guiding capital...