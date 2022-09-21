先日、深センの銀行保険監督管理局と人民銀行、知識産権局、金融局が「 知的財産権担保融資における担保財産の処分に関する通知」を共同で通達した。

　「通知」には担保財産の処分のルート、メカニズム、手続きに関する10の施策が盛り込まれている。銀行が特許ライセンス、オークション、担保財産の証券化、譲渡などの方法で処分のルートを拡大し、知的財産権の実用化と市場化を促進すること、政府、銀行、担保提供者の連携を促し、担保物処分の収益分配メカニズムの最適化を図ること、部門をまたぐ横断的協力を強化し、オンライン登録試行作業メカニズムを活用し、担保物の管理と情報共有を推進することなどとしている。

出所：中国保護知識産権網

