POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China

High Court Gamble Does Not Pay Out For Computer-implemented Inventions In Australia Herbert Smith Freehills Even the High Court of Australia has found the question of patentability of computer-implemented inventions challenging. As a result of an equally divided opinion, an appeal...

Who owns what? Why life sciences companies need intellectual property policies Piper Alderman Life science companies, where IP is a core asset, face a number of industry-specific issues when protecting their IP.

Inventions By Artificial Intelligence: Patentable Or Not? BTG Legal As per Section 6 of The Patents Act, an application for a patent can be made by any person claiming to be the true and first inventor of the invention.

Assignment And Licensing Of Copyright S&A Law Offices Copyright is a protection given to the creators of certain types of works as an acknowledgment to their intellectual input

Intellectual property and brand jamming: an international snapshot Corrs Chambers Westgarth Litigation asserting IP rights against the proponents of Brand Jamming campaigns has taken place in many countries.