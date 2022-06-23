最近、中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）が、知的財産権の迅速共同保護に関する2021年のパフォーマンス評価の結果を発表した。シンセン 知的財産権保護センターは96.61ポイントの総合スコアで全国一となった。

知的財産権保護における司法と行政保護の円滑的なつながりを実現するために、シンセン市場監督局は知的財産権の「ワンストップ型」協同保護プラットフォームを構築し、6つの管轄区に知的財産権保護センターの総合窓口を設置した。また、4つの部門が共同で、知的財産紛争訴訟、行政裁定、仲裁、調停の連携メカニズムに関する文書を発行し、シンセン市初の行政調停協議に対する司法確認を行った。

シンセン保護センターは既に、同市の裁判所、検察院、公安局、税関を含む10以上の部門との協力により、コンサルティング、権利の付与と確認、権利保護、法執行と裁判、紛争解決などを一体化した「大保護」プラットフォームを作り上げたという。

出所：中国保護知識産権網

