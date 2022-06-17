为了解决专利审查积压的问题，巴西专利局（BRPTO）在过去几年里推出了几种加速审查途径。充分利用这些途径，可以大大减少在巴西获得专利保护所需的时间。本文简要地介绍了在巴西加速专利审查的若干途径及其要求，以供在巴西递交专利申请的申请人参考。

文章正文请点击此处。

