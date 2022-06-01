<<strong>日期：2022-04-15

近日，中外制药株式会社（以下简称"中外制药"）诉温州海鹤药业有限公司（以下简称"海鹤药业"）专利权保护范围纠纷案一审宣判，北京知识产权法院经审理认为，涉案仿制药并未落入涉案专利权的保护范围，判决驳回原告的诉讼请求。该案为新《专利法》实施以来全国首例药品专利链接诉讼案件

该案中，原告中外制药系第200580009877.6号，名为"ED-71制剂的专利权人，也是相关上市专利药品"艾地骨化醇软胶囊"的上市许可持有人，原告就上述药品和涉案专利登记在中国上市药品专利信息登记平台。原告发现，被告海鹤药业向国家药监部门申请注册了名称为"艾地骨化醇软胶囊"的仿制药上市许可申请，还在中国上市药品专利信息登记平台就上述仿制药作出了第4.2类声明，声明其仿制药未落入相关专利权保护范围。原告向北京知识产权法院提起诉讼，请求确认被告申请注册的仿制药"艾地骨化醇软胶囊"落入涉案专利的保护范围。

法院经审理认为，涉案仿制药使用的技术方案与涉案专利权利要求1的技术方案既不相同，亦不等同，故该技术方案未落入涉案专利权利要求1的保护范围；权利要求2-6为权利要求1的从属权利要求，在涉案仿制药的技术方案未落入权利要求1的保护范围的情况下，其亦不落入权利要求2-6的保护范围。据此，法院对原告的主张不予支持。

案件来源：知产力  https://www.zhichanli.com/newsflashes/307571397

