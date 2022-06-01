日期：2022-04-21

最高人民法院发布了2021年中国法院10大知识产权案件和50件典型知识产权案例，惠氏有限责任公司商标权纠纷案入选10大知识产权案例。

惠氏有限责任公司（以下简称惠氏公司）是“惠氏”“Wyeth”等注册商标的权利人，惠氏（上海）贸易有限公司（以下简称惠氏上海公司）经许可在中国使用上述商标并进行维权。原广州惠氏宝贝母婴用品有限公司（以下简称原广州惠氏公司）长期大规模生产、销售带有“惠氏”“Wyeth”“惠氏小狮子”标识的母婴洗护产品等商品，并通过抢注、受让等方式在洗护用品等类别上获得“惠氏”“Wyeth”等商标，在宣传推广中明示或暗示与惠氏公司具有关联关系，并与其他被告以共同经营网上店铺等方式，实施线上线下侵权行为，获利巨大。惠氏公司、惠氏上海公司以原广州惠氏公司等为被告，诉至法院。一审法院认定侵权成立，判决全额支持了惠氏公司、惠氏上海公司的诉讼请求。各被告均不服，提起上诉。浙江省高级人民法院二审认为，惠氏公司、惠氏上海公司明确请求适用惩罚性赔偿，根据在案证据可证明的原广州惠氏公司侵权获利情况，按照赔偿基数的3倍计算，惠氏公司、惠氏上海公司提出的3000万元的诉讼请求应予全额支持。二审法院当庭宣判驳回上诉、维持原判。

案件来源：最高人民法院https://www.court.gov.cn/zixun-xiangqing-355881.html

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.