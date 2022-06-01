China:
惠氏有限责任公司、惠氏（上海）贸易有限公司与原广州惠氏宝贝母婴用品有限公司等侵害商标权及不正当竞争纠纷案入选最高院典型案例
日期：2022-04-21
最高人民法院发布了2021年中国法院10大知识产权案件和50件典型知识产权案例，惠氏有限责任公司商标权纠纷案入选10大知识产权案例。
惠氏有限责任公司（以下简称惠氏公司）是“惠氏”“Wyeth”等注册商标的权利人，惠氏（上海）贸易有限公司（以下简称惠氏上海公司）经许可在中国使用上述商标并进行维权。原广州惠氏宝贝母婴用品有限公司（以下简称原广州惠氏公司）长期大规模生产、销售带有“惠氏”“Wyeth”“惠氏小狮子”标识的母婴洗护产品等商品，并通过抢注、受让等方式在洗护用品等类别上获得“惠氏”“Wyeth”等商标，在宣传推广中明示或暗示与惠氏公司具有关联关系，并与其他被告以共同经营网上店铺等方式，实施线上线下侵权行为，获利巨大。惠氏公司、惠氏上海公司以原广州惠氏公司等为被告，诉至法院。一审法院认定侵权成立，判决全额支持了惠氏公司、惠氏上海公司的诉讼请求。各被告均不服，提起上诉。浙江省高级人民法院二审认为，惠氏公司、惠氏上海公司明确请求适用惩罚性赔偿，根据在案证据可证明的原广州惠氏公司侵权获利情况，按照赔偿基数的3倍计算，惠氏公司、惠氏上海公司提出的3000万元的诉讼请求应予全额支持。二审法院当庭宣判驳回上诉、维持原判。
案件来源：最高人民法院https://www.court.gov.cn/zixun-xiangqing-355881.html
