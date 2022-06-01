China:
国家知识产权局关于持续严厉打击商标恶意注册行为的通知
发文字号：国知发办函字〔2022〕54号
发文日期：2022-04-12
生效日期：2022-04-12
《关于持续严厉打击商标恶意注册行为的通知》（以下简称《通知》）要求强化整治以"囤商标""傍名牌""搭便车""蹭热点"为突出表现的商标恶意囤积和商标恶意抢注行为，重点打击违反诚实信用原则，违背公序良俗，谋取不正当利益，扰乱商标注册秩序的典型违法行为。
《通知》列出十类典型违法行为予重点打击：
（一）恶意抢注与党的重要会议、重要理论、科学论断、政治论述等相同或者近似标志的；
（二）恶意抢注与国家战略、国家政策、重大工程、重大科技项目，具有较高知名度的重要赛事、重要展会、重大考古发现等相同或者近似标志的；
（三）恶意抢注重大公共卫生事件等重大敏感事件、突发事件特有词汇的；
（四）恶意抢注具有较高知名度的政治、经济、文化、民族、宗教等公众人物的姓名的;
（五）商标注册申请数量明显超出正常经营活动需求，缺乏真实使用意图的；
（六）大量复制、摹仿、抄袭多个主体具有一定知名度或者较强显著性的商标或者其他商业标识的；
（七）大量申请注册与公共文化资源、行政区划名称、商品或者服务通用名称、行业术语等相同或者近似标志的；
（八）大量转让商标且受让人较为分散，扰乱商标注册秩序的；
（九）商标代理机构知道或者应当知道委托人从事上述行为，仍接受其委托或者以其他不正当手段扰乱商标代理秩序的；
（十）其他对我国商标注册管理秩序、社会公共利益和公共秩序造成重大消极、负面影响的。
资料来源：国家知识产权局 2022-04-12 https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2022/4/12/art_75_174557.html
