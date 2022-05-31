China:
以饮料行业为例看商标反向混淆在中国的司法实践
31 May 2022
CCPIT Patent & Trademark Law Office
传统的商标侵权案件通常为正向混淆型，即在后的商标使用人（也即侵权人）"利用在先商标权人的商誉推销自己的产品"
。而在反向混淆商标侵权案件中，在后的商标使用人（侵权人）往往本身就具有更高的知名度，或通过在市场上对在先商标进行大规模宣传、推广、使用等行为，使得商标具有了更高的知名度。以致于消费者"会误认为在前的商标使用人的商品来源于在后商标使用人或认为二者之间存在某种赞助或认可的联系。"
反向混淆这一概念产生于美国司法实践。早在1918年，当时的美国最高法院的大法官奥利弗"温德尔"霍姆斯就在审理的International
News Service v. Associated Press
一案的意见中就"不公平贸易（unfair
trade）"进行了论述，认为"（一定组合的）文字被某个商业竞争对手复述，而这种复述是一种会实质损害首先使用者的错误表述，因为其占用了首先使用者所获得的某种声望。"而"相反的谬误会产生同样的邪恶"。霍姆斯认为，在该案中的被告（美联社）是一个"知名的新闻收集机构"，如果"原告和被告在同一时间制作新闻，被告的播放会暗示性地否定原告收集事实信息所应得的声望，并假定这一声望归于被告。"尽管这一案件并非专门关注商标的混淆及侵权问题，但上述论述首次清晰阐明了反向混淆的基本理念。在其后的岁月中，美国法院曾一度不认可在市场上具有更强势地位的知名公司使用其他公司的注册商标构成商标侵权。
但最终在1977年的Big O Tire
Dealers, Inc. v. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
中，法院明确，当反向混淆发生，即侵权人使用在先商标并导致商标所有人的产品来源发生混淆时，在先所有人应当受到商标侵权规则的保护。
在我国，《商标法》及相关司法解释中未对反向混淆进行专门的规定。但在司法实践中，涉及反向混淆的商标侵权行为同样受到如《商标法》第五十七条等商标侵权条款的普遍规范。
