最高人民法院、知的財産権契約紛争事件の上訴管轄を明確に
先日、最高人民法院が「特許等に係る
知的財産権契約紛争事件の上訴審の管轄問題に関する通知」を公式ウェブサイトで公表した。
通知によると、特許、実用新案、植物新品種、集積回路配置設計、ノウハウ、コンピュータソフトウェアに係る知的財産権契約紛争事件の上訴は、第一審を担当した人民法院（裁判所）の上級人民法院が管轄権を有する。5月1日より地方の各人民法院（各知識産権法院を含む）は、これらの知的財産権契約紛争について出した判決書に「判決に不服がある場合は、上級人民法院に上訴する」旨の内容を明記し、当事者に告知することが求められている。
出所：最高人民法院公式サイト
