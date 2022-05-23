China:
広東省、知的財産権の司法保護状況に関する白書を発表
最近、広東省高級人民法院（高裁）は、「2021年広東省人民法院における知的財産権の司法保護状況」に関する白書と十大事件を発表した。白書によると、昨年、同省の人民法院（裁判所）が
知的財産権事件を約19万6000件審理し、事件総数は全国の約3分の1を占めた。
昨年、広東省の裁判所が結審した知的財産権事件のうち、民事事件は19万3273件、刑事事件は1744件、行政事件は38件だった。結審された8万6000件の一審民事事件のうち、半数以上が調停または訴えの取下げによって解決された。裁判所が多様な手段で知的財産権に関する紛争解決を図っているものとみられる。
また、5G通信やチップ設計、植物新品種、新エネルギーなどの技術に関わる事件の結審件数は1万1316件で、前年に比べて27.9％増加した。うち、広州知識産権法院の結審件数は19.4％増の5996件、深セン知識産権法廷の結審件数は39.1％増の5320件だった。
広東省の裁判所が特許訴訟で裁定する平均損害賠償額は、3年前に比べて148.5％増加した。昨年、損害賠償額が1千万元（1元は約19.4円）を超える事件は39件、懲罰的損害賠償が適用された事件は67件で、最高の損害賠償額は3000万元を超えた。
出所：中国保護知識産権網
