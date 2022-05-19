China:
北京、特許実用化に向けた支援金設立 中小・零細企業が対象
最近、北京市財政局と市知識産権局は「北京市特許実用化特別資金実施細則」を共同で発布し、特許実用化のための特別資金による支援の方向性と基準を明確化・細分化し、対象となる中小・零細企業に対して特許運用などのプロジェクトへの資金援助や経費奨励・補助などの形で支援を行う方針を明らかにした。
具体的には、8つのカテゴリーの特許運用プロジェクトを重点的に支援し、中小・零細企業は1社あたり最大100万元（1元は約19.4円）の資金援助を受けることができる。中小零細企業の特許技術取得を支援するために、特許譲渡・許諾契約における特許技術取引の実際の支払額の40％以下の割合で補助金を給付し、1企業の年間補助金は最大100万元までとする。
「特許実用化特別基金」は、知的財産運用・サービスのシステムを構築するため、財政部が北京市政府に割り当てた資金であり、基金の申請と審査承認に関して、北京市知識産権局が担当するという。
出所：中国知識産権資訊網
