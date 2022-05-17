4月25日に、北京高級人民法院（高裁）は記者会見を開き、「知的財産権侵害の民事事件における懲罰的賠償の適用に関する審理ガイドライン」及び懲罰的賠償制度を適用した5件の典型的事例を発表した。

同「ガイドライン」は計51条からなり、民事訴訟における損害賠償について、 懲罰的賠償の適用要件や計算方法などに関する実質的問題や手続き上の問題を具体的に規定している。特に、通常の民事事件に加え、インターネットサービスプロバイダー（ISP）に対する規定を明確化している。プロバイダーは、ライブコマースや代理購入ビジネスを手掛ける事業者が、そのネットサービスを利用して知的財産権を故意に侵害することを知りながら、正当な理由なしにそれを停止するための合理的かつ効果的な措置を講じない場合、事業者らと共同で懲罰的賠償責任を負うと規定している。

出所：中国打撃侵権工作網

