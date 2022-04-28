China:
浅谈外观设计专利与在先商标权冲突的审查标准
28 April 2022
CCPIT Patent & Trademark Law Office
《专利法》第23条第3款规定了外观设计专利与在先权利的冲突，包括与在先商标权的冲突。如果在同一种商品或者类似商品的外观设计中采用了与他人注册商标相同或者近似的标识，使得外观设计专利权的实施可能会使相关公众误认为商品来自于商标权人，进而损害商标权人的合法权利，则构成外观设计专利权与在先商标权的冲突，这种冲突的判断标准实质上是审查外观设计专利权的实施是否会侵犯到商标权。
侵权标准提供了一种"全有或全无"的解决权利冲突的方案。由于没有进一步细分权利冲突的具体情形，也未充分考虑知识产权不同于有体物的特性，导致在后创新主体的创造性贡献无法得到应有的保护。
文章正文请点击此处。
