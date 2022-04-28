中国は権利侵害判断基準に従って意匠が他人の先行商標権と衝突するものでないかを審査する。しかし、権利付与、権利確認、権利侵害という三者は性質上基本的に異なっている。ぎくしゃくして権利侵害判断基準を適用することは意匠の創造的なデザインの保護には不利だと思われる。権利帰属理論は権利侵害判断基準の不足分を補充し、意匠出願と商標権などの先行権との衝突に対する審査にあたって、柔軟的で公平的な方法の一つになる。

