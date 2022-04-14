China:
広東省、知的財産権の保護と運用に関する「十四五計画」を発表
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
3月31日、広東省政府が「広東省知的財産権保護と運用『十四五』計画」を公式サイトで発表した。知的財産権の創造、運用、保護、サービスで目指す14の指標を掲げるとともに、人口1万人あたりの高価値特許が20件に、海外における特許登録件数が8万件に、
知的財産権担保融資の総額が2500億元（1元は約19.4円）にそれぞれ達するなどの具体的な発展目標を打ち出した。
同日に開催された記者発表会で、広東は2021年から2025年までの第14次五カ年計画期において、広東、香港、澳門による知的財産権協力事業を全面的に推し進めていく方針も明らかにされた。
広東省は昨年の特許登録件数が44万件、PCT国際特許出願が2万6000件、マドリッド協定に基づく国際商標登録出願が1513件、有効登録商標が676万6000件で、知的財産権の総合発展指数、保護発展指数、高品質発展水準指数、高効果運用指数、商標ブランド発展指数はいずれも全国一だった。
出所：中国保護知識産権網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
What Can Be Patented In India?
Intepat IP Services Pvt Ltd
Sections 3 and 4 of the Indian Patents Act, 1970 specifically state exclusions to what can be patented in India.