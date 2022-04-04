21日午前、華中科技大学附属協和病院は同病院の心臓血管外科の董念国教授を中心とする学際的専門家チームが、患者の儲さん（58）の体内に超小型磁気浮上遠心式中国製の人工心臓の埋め込みに成功したと発表した。これにて同病院は人工心臓埋め込み手術を12回行った。

今回埋め込まれた人工心臓は別名「Corheart 6」と呼ばれる左心室補助システムで、中国が独自の知的財産権を持つ、正真正銘の中国製の人工心臓だ。そのポンプ部分の直径は34ミリメートル、厚さは26ミリメートル、重さは90グラムで、鶏卵ほどの大きさだ。現時点では世界最小で最軽量の超小型磁気浮上遠心式人工心臓となる。

出所：人民網 

