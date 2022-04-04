China:
新疆自治区、知的財産権担保融資プラットフォームを構築
3月17日、新疆ウイグル自治区知的財産権サービス促進センターとウルムチ銀行が知的財産権金融に関する協力協定を締結した。双方は知的財産権金融分野の協力を強化し、技術系企業を対象とした
知的財産権担保融資プラットフォームを構築することで合意した。
双方は、基礎データの共有、知財金融サービスの改善、技術系企業への資金支援、専門商品の開発、サービスシステムの構築などで協力を進める。また、サービスの対象範囲と融資規模を拡大し、知的財産権を有する零細企業に優良で高効率、便利なサービスを提供することとしている。
今年、自治区ではすでに11回、総額2億9800万元（1元は約19.2円）の知的財産権担保融資が企業に提供された。ウルムチ銀行を含めて5つの金融機関が自治区知的財産権サービス促進センターと協力協定を締結しているという。
出所：中国打撃侵権工作網
