China:
広州市の裁判所、知的財産権紛争裁判に「損害賠償事前約束誓約書」メカニズムを導入
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
最近、広東省広州市花都区人民法院（地裁）は、商標権紛争事件の調停をする際に、知的財産権侵害の「損害賠償事前約束誓約書」メカニズムを導入した。被告に今後一切権利侵害を行わないよう承諾させ、誓約を破った場合の賠償金を事前に約束し、権利者が権利行使を行う場合の証拠と担保とした。この制度の導入には、当事者から称賛の声が相次いでいる。
司法実務では、損害賠償を確定するには、権利者側は証拠収集のために長い時間と金銭、労力を費やすのに対して、侵害する側のコストが低く、再犯するケースはよくある。
花都区人民法院は「損害があってから賠償がある」という裁判理念を突破し、権利者の立証負担と訴訟コストの低減や、侵害者の再犯コストの増大、知的財産権紛争の確実な解消を目指し、「損害賠償事前約束誓約書」メカニズムを導入した。将来の権利侵害による損害賠償に対して、事前に合意させる形になっている。
同裁判所の担当裁判官は、双方の当事者の意見を求めた後、侵害者が権利者に誓約書を提出し、損害賠償を事前に約束するよう促した。将来、権利侵害行為が発生した場合、権利者は誓約書で約束された賠償金額を侵害者に請求できるという。
出所：中国法院網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
What Can Be Patented In India?
Intepat IP Services Pvt Ltd
Sections 3 and 4 of the Indian Patents Act, 1970 specifically state exclusions to what can be patented in India.