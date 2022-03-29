China:
不正競争防止法の適用に関する司法解釈が公表 混同認定基準などを明確化
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
3月17日、最高人民法院（最高裁）が「不正競争防止法の適用に関する若干問題の解釈」を公表し、3月20日から施行するとした。今回の司法解釈では、模倣混同などの不正競争行為の認定基準を明確化した。
最高人民法院民事第3法廷の責任者によると、2021年、全国の裁判所による不正競争関連紛争事件の結審数は8654件で、中でも模倣混同事件の占める割合が最も大きかった。
「解釈」は11の条文によって、「不正競争防止法」第6条の「模倣混同」に関する規定を三つの面から明確化した。（一）「解釈」の第4条は、「一定の影響がある」標識の意味及び認定の考慮要素を明確にした。（二）「解釈」の第7条は、「商標法で使用及び登録が禁止されている範囲に該当する標識も、不正競争防止法の保護を受けることができない」とした。（三）「市場主体登録管理条例」第2条の規定を参照し、名称が保護される市場主体の範囲を細分化した。
出所：中国知識産権資訊網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
What Can Be Patented In India?
Intepat IP Services Pvt Ltd
Sections 3 and 4 of the Indian Patents Act, 1970 specifically state exclusions to what can be patented in India.