3月17日、最高人民法院（最高裁）が「不正競争防止法の適用に関する若干問題の解釈」を公表し、3月20日から施行するとした。今回の司法解釈では、模倣混同などの不正競争行為の認定基準を明確化した。

最高人民法院民事第3法廷の責任者によると、2021年、全国の裁判所による不正競争関連紛争事件の結審数は8654件で、中でも模倣混同事件の占める割合が最も大きかった。

「解釈」は11の条文によって、「不正競争防止法」第6条の「模倣混同」に関する規定を三つの面から明確化した。（一）「解釈」の第4条は、「一定の影響がある」標識の意味及び認定の考慮要素を明確にした。（二）「解釈」の第7条は、「商標法で使用及び登録が禁止されている範囲に該当する標識も、不正競争防止法の保護を受けることができない」とした。（三）「市場主体登録管理条例」第2条の規定を参照し、名称が保護される市場主体の範囲を細分化した。

出所：中国知識産権資訊網

