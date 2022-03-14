China:
Top100グローバル・イノベーター2022、中国企業14社入選
クラリベイト・アナリティクス社（Clarivate
Analytics）はこのほど、世界で最も革新的な企業・研究機関を選出する「Top100グローバル・イノベーター2022」の結果を発表した。本年度の「Top100グローバル・イノベーター」は、過半数をアジアの組織が占めており、その中で中国企業は14社あった。
クラリベイト・アナリティクス社によると、選定は2000年以降に500件以上の特許出願を行っており、かつ、2016年から2020年までの5年間で100件以上の特許登録を行った企業を対象に行った。特許データベース「Derwent」から抽出されたデータを、「影響力」、「成功率」、「グローバル性」、「技術の独特性」の4つの指標に基づき、イノベーションを評価するという。中国からはBOE（京東方）、ファーウェイ（華為技術）、TCLなどの14社が入選した。
本年度のTop100グローバル・イノベーターに選出された組織の半数以上（54社）がアジアを拠点としており、世界のイノベーションにおけるアジアの優位性が拡大していることが明らかとなった。
出所：中国知識産権資訊網
