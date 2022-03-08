China:
最高検察院と最高法院、知的財産権侵害刑事事件の司法解釈を共同作成中
現在、最高人民検察院と最高人民法院は、知的財産権侵害の刑事事件に関する司法解釈の共同作成を検討している。3月1日、同検察院が開催した記者発表会の席上で、宋建立・弁公室副主任が明らかにした。営業秘密侵害などの法適用の基準を一層明確にするという。
宋副主任は、検察機関は営業秘密侵害の犯罪摘発を強化する方針であると説明した。ハイテク分野やコア技術分野、それに企業の生存、発展に関わる営業秘密侵害事件について、「窃盗、賄賂、詐欺、脅迫、電子的侵入またはその他の不正手段による営業秘密の侵害」「国外のために営業秘密の窃盗、偵察、買収、不法提供を行った行為」の摘発を強化する。具体的には事件の調査において電子データを高度重視するとともに、口頭での供述を軽信せず、証拠規則を合理的に運用して合理的な疑いを取り除くなどとしている。
出所：中国保護知識産権網
