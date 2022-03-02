China:
国家知識産権局、「商標審査及び審理指南」に関する解説文を公表
最近、国家知識産権局（CNIPA）商標局が、1月1日から施行された改訂版「商標審査及び審理指南」に関する4つの解説文を公表した。それぞれ「使用を目的としない悪意のある商標登録出願の審査及び審理」「商標として使用してはならない標章の審査及び審理」「商標の識別的特徴の審査及び審理」「馳名商標の審査及び審理」についての解説であった。
CNIPAの解説文によると、「指南」は改正「商標法」に従って、実際の使用を目的としない、あるいは信義誠実の原則に反する不正な目的による商標の出願に対して、より厳しく対処していくための関連規定を設けた。また、審査官が「商標の識別的特徴」をよりよく理解し、判断基準の一致性と審査結論の正確性を保つために、関連概念についての詳しい説明を導入した。
馳名商標の認定について、「指南」は「事件の処理に必要である」および「法定要件を満たす」といった基準を改めて強調した上、「手段を使い果たし、他の救済策はない」ということを前提とするよう求めている。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
