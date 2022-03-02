为进一步提高知识产权审查质量和审查效率，国知局发布了《专利和商标审查“十四五”规划》（《规划》）。《规划》预期，从发明专利申请实审生效日到作出首次授权决定的平均审查用时将从20个月缩减至15个月；符合一般情形的商标注册申请，从商标注册申请之日至商标注册公告之日的周期进一步从8个月提升至7个月。《规划》提出，到2025年，专利和商标审查工作要更快速、有效地回应新领域新业态的发展需要，促进申请质量提高、申请数量理性增长，进一步优化审查服务，促进审查业务国际合作不断深化。

根据《规划》，“十四五”期间专利和商标审查工作的主要任务具体包括：持续完善审查制度、稳步提升审查质量、继续提高审查效率、协同推进申请质量提升、提升审查组织机构运行效能、深化专利申请和商标注册便利化改革、全面深入开展审查审理业务国际合作。

资料来源：国家知识产权局 

新闻链接：https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2022/1/20/art_541_172859.html

日期：2022-01-20

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.