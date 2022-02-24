最近、最高人民法院は、知的財産権に関する事件を専門的に取り扱う知的財産権法廷を、徐州市中級人民法院の中に設置することを承認した。

最高人民法院の指示によると、徐州市中級人民法院の知的財産権法廷は主に、江蘇省徐州市、宿遷市、連雲港市の管轄区内で発生した特許、実用新案、植物新品種、集積回路配置図設計、ノウハウ、コンピュータソフトウェアの権利帰属・権利侵害紛争及び独占関連の第一審知的財産権民事・行政事件、江蘇省徐州市管轄区内の意匠に関わった権利帰属・権利侵害紛争、中国驰名商標認定に関連する第一審知的財産権民事・行政事件、江蘇省徐州市管轄区内の下部裁判所の管轄範囲外に発生した第一審知的財産権民事及び行政事件の審理を担当する。

出所：中国法院網

