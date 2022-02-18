China:
中国（三亜）知的財産保護センターが正式に稼働
海南自由貿易港初の国家級知的財産権保護センターとして、中国（三亜）知的財産権保護センターがこのほど、国家知識産権局（CNIPA）により正式に承認され、稼動した。
同センターは、海洋と現代化農業に向けて、迅速で協同な
知的財産権保護活動を展開する。早期審査、権利確定、権利保護、運用促進を一体化した「ワンストップ」サービスを提供し、審査や行政法執行、保護支援、仲裁調停、司法連携からなる迅速共同保護体制の構築を目指している。自由貿易港における「海、陸、空」産業に対する知的財産権保護、科学技術の成果移転、産業構造の最適化などを促進することが期待されている。
出所：中国知識産権資訊網
