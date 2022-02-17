中国自動車知的財産権運用促進センターが2021年度の中国自動車特許統計分析データを発表した。昨年、中国の自動車産業関連の特許公開件数は32万件、前年に比べて4.2％増加し、安定的な増加傾向を続けている。登録件数は前年より23.3％と大幅増の8万4000件に達し、イノベーションの品質向上がうかがえた。

比亜迪（BYD）や長城などが代表する国内自動車企業の特許公開件数は速い伸び率で増加している。トップ10の中で、国内企業が7社、外資系企業の数を上回るようになった。

新エネルギー車産業も活況を呈している。昨年、新エネルギー車、インテリジェントコネクテッドカーの特許公開件数は合わせて全体の40.7％を占め、この中で、新エネルギー車の伸び率は14％、インテリジェントコネクテッドカーは20.5％であった。

出所：中国保護知識産権網

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.