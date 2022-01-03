第13期全国人民代表大会常務委員会第32回会議が12月21日に北京で開かれ、「中華人民共和国科学技術進歩法」の改正案が審議された。審議に参加した一部の常務委員会委員から、「国は基礎研究分野の強化、知的財産権の保護、国内外の技術標準の策定の奨励などに力を入れるべきだ」という声が上がっている。

全国人民代表大会常務委員会の楊震委員は、「一部の企業、特に中小・零細企業は研究開発費が非常に限られており、苦労して開発されたものが模倣され、権利侵害されたら、生存にも影響を及ぼす場合がある」と指摘し、 科学技術進歩法の改正案の第12条第1項に「知的財産権侵害行為を厳しく取り締まり、優れたイノベーションとビジネス環境を構築する」といった内容を追加するよう提案した。

楊委員はまた、国は国内外の技術標準の策定を積極的に推進するよう、様々な分野において奨励を強化すべきだと強調した。

出所：中国保護知識産権網

