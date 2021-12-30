最近、国家知識産権局（CNIPA）戦略規劃司は、データの知的財産権保護に関する活動報告会を北京で開催した。報告会では「『十四五』国家知的財産権保護と運用計画」に盛り込まれている「データの知的財産権保護規則の構築を研究する」という任務の達成に向けて、サポート機関の活動分担を明確にし、次の段階の活動計画を定めた。

報告会において、データ知的財産権保護の各サービス機関と地方の知的財産権管理当局がそれぞれの活動の進捗状況を報告した。出席した専門家たちは実務で浮上した課題や、知的財産権制度を活用したデータ知的財産権の効果的な保護を巡って議論を交わした。

来場型とオンラインの同時開催により行われた今回の報告会に、清華大学の申衛星教授、北京大学の易継明教授をはじめとする有識者、CNIPA傘下の知的財産権発展研究センターや工業・情報化部傘下の中国情報通信研究院などのシンクタンク、上海や浙江、深センなどの知識産権局の担当者たちが出席した。

出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.