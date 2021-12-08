China:
国家市場監督管理総局、営業秘密の保護強化に関するセミナーを開催
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
11月24日〜26日、国家市場監督管理総局が広東省の深セン、東莞などで企業視察を行い、営業秘密の保護強化と良好な市場環境の構築に関するセミナーを開催した。甘霖副局長が出席した。
甘霖副局長ら一行はファーウェイの団泊窪スマート製造生産基地や深セン市大疆創新科技有限公司、深セン（南山）営業秘密保護基地を視察した。セミナーにおいて、企業や業界協会、政府部門の関係者と専門家が営業秘密の保護活動に関する提案を行い、営業秘密保護の典型的事例について議論を交わした。一部地方の市場監督管理局からの責任者が営業秘密保護とイノベーション促進の成功例を紹介した。
在中国欧州商工会議所、中国電子商会、広州市黄浦区知的財産権保護企業協会、華東政法大学、武漢大学からの業界関係者、専門家と、北京や上海、江蘇、浙江、広東、深センなどの市場監督管理部門の責任者がセミナーに参加した。
出所：中国打撃侵権工作網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem
What Can Be Patented In India?
Intepat IP Services Pvt Ltd
Sections 3 and 4 of the Indian Patents Act, 1970 specifically state exclusions to what can be patented in India.