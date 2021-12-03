最近、中国（広東）知的財産権保護センターは記者会見を開催し、「粤港澳大湾区（グレーターベイエリア）実用新案価値分析評価レポート」を発表した。

同報告書によると、粤港澳グレーターベイエリアの内陸部9都市による2019年の実用新案登録件数は25万1047件で、評価額は約609億人民元（1元は約18円）に上り、広東省GDPの0.56％を占めている。業界別に見れば、評価額の上位3業界はそれぞれ汎用設備製造業、電気機械・機材製造業、コンピュータ・通信及びその他電子設備製造業である。資源配分の最適化に伴い、市場主体のイノベーション能力が絶えず向上し、ハイテク産業は知的財産権の数も質もその他の業界を明らかに上回るようになり、産業のグレードアップで初歩的な成果が上がっていることが伺えるという。

出所：中国知識産権資訊網

