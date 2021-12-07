2021年9月28日阿拉伯联合酋长国正式向世界知识产权组织递交了马德里议定书，宣布成为马德里体系第109个缔约方，该协议将于2021年12月28日生效。至此，马德里成员已涵盖125个国家。

同时，作为海湾阿拉伯国家合作委员会（简称"GCC"）的第三个马德里成员国（其余两个分别为巴林和阿曼），阿拉伯联合酋长国势必会为其余委员加入马德里体系起到很好的带动作用。>

阿拉伯联合酋长国加入马德里体系后将会给商标申请人带来哪些好处呢？

1、申请手续简洁化。申请人通过马德里途径指定阿拉伯联合酋长国无需进行繁琐的手续文件的公证认证。

2、申请费用亲民化。直接通过单一途径在当地进行申请需要支付高昂的申请与注册费用，后续申请人通过马德里指定阿拉伯联合酋长国的费用投入将会有所缓解。

3、商标管理便利化。商标获准注册后的管理，如续展等将更加便捷。

距离阿拉伯联合酋长国加入马德里体系正式生效日期仅剩一个月，在此提醒广大商标权利人，2021年12月28日以后，可直接通过马德里途径指定阿拉伯联合酋长国；或者如您已申请了马德里国际商标，在2021年12月28日以后，可通过后期指定的方式将权利延伸至阿拉伯联合酋长国，扩大商标的保护范围。

通过马德里途径在阿拉伯联合酋长国进行商标保护，是时候提上日程了！

