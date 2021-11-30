China:
被称为"宝藏"的商标查询功能，究竟有多强大？
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
康信IP平台的商标查询功能常常被大家称为"宝藏功能"。
优点太太太多了：
文字商标查询支持中英日韩四种语言；
AI"以图查图"提高图形商标查询效率；
可同时查询40+国家/地区的商标数据；
商标近似度自动排序无需人工对比；
......
有了这些功能后，可以一站式满足用户的多种商标查询需求！
一、中、英、日、韩文字商标查询
文字商标是一种主要的商标形式，常见的有中文、英文、韩文、日文文字商标。中文及英文商标的查询相对简单，而涉及到日文及韩文商标，传统方式的查询只能用图形要素编码中的"日本文字"和"其他文字"进行筛查，因而查询结果无法根据含义、发音、拼音等因素计算近似度并排序。
为了使日、韩文字商标查询可以像中、英文字商标查询一样简单，康信IP平台对所有日文和韩文商标进行了提取和识别，并进行了大量测试和模型训练，用户只需输入日文或韩文文字，即可查出相同近似商标，并根据近似度进行排序，极大提高了日文、韩文文字商标查询效率。
二、AI加持，图形商标"以图识图"
传统的图形商标查询，需要依据商标图形要素编码，查找图形对应的编码，利用编码进行检索，检索结果数量庞大且随机排序，使得图形商标查询工作强度大、容易出错。
康信IP平台在AI和大数据技术的加持下，实现了图形商标"以图查图"，用户只需上传要查询的图形商标，一键查询即刻展现相同近似商标。
To view the full article please click
here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
New Aussie Domain Name
Davies Collison Cave
A new Australian domain name, .au will be available from 24 March 2022. Australian individuals, businesses, and organisations will be able to register their existing and new domain names in the .au domain name space...
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem
What Can Be Patented In India?
Intepat IP Services Pvt Ltd
Sections 3 and 4 of the Indian Patents Act, 1970 specifically state exclusions to what can be patented in India.