康信IP平台的商标查询功能常常被大家称为"宝藏功能"。

优点太太太多了：

文字商标查询支持中英日韩四种语言；

AI"以图查图"提高图形商标查询效率；

可同时查询40+国家/地区的商标数据；

商标近似度自动排序无需人工对比；

......

有了这些功能后，可以一站式满足用户的多种商标查询需求！

一、中、英、日、韩文字商标查询

文字商标是一种主要的商标形式，常见的有中文、英文、韩文、日文文字商标。中文及英文商标的查询相对简单，而涉及到日文及韩文商标，传统方式的查询只能用图形要素编码中的"日本文字"和"其他文字"进行筛查，因而查询结果无法根据含义、发音、拼音等因素计算近似度并排序。

为了使日、韩文字商标查询可以像中、英文字商标查询一样简单，康信IP平台对所有日文和韩文商标进行了提取和识别，并进行了大量测试和模型训练，用户只需输入日文或韩文文字，即可查出相同近似商标，并根据近似度进行排序，极大提高了日文、韩文文字商标查询效率。

二、AI加持，图形商标"以图识图"

传统的图形商标查询，需要依据商标图形要素编码，查找图形对应的编码，利用编码进行检索，检索结果数量庞大且随机排序，使得图形商标查询工作强度大、容易出错。

康信IP平台在AI和大数据技术的加持下，实现了图形商标"以图查图"，用户只需上传要查询的图形商标，一键查询即刻展现相同近似商标。

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.