深セン検察院、「知的財産権刑事法律保護活動白書」を発表
広東省深セン市検察院がこのほど、知的財産権に関する刑事保護活動の状況を取りまとめた「深セン検察機関知的財産権刑事法律保護活動白書（2017〜2021）」を発表した。
この白書によると、2017年から2021年8月までに深センの検察機関が受理した、
知的財産権犯罪に関わる逮捕審査が1801件（容疑者3433人）、起訴審査が1705件（3169人）であった。この中で、商標権侵害事件は最も多く、全体の97％以上を占める。著作権侵害事件が全体の1.84％、営業秘密侵害事件が同0.66％となっている。
商標権侵害事件は主に電子製品、煙草、酒、アパレル、贅沢品などの製品に関わるもので、その中で携帯電話とその部品に関する権利侵害が最も際立っている。また、人工知能（AI）やモバイルインターネット、ブロックチェーンなど新業態の発展に伴い、深センでは近年、チップやビッグデータ、5G、AI、新素材など分野の知財侵害犯罪事件が増えているという。
出所：中国打撃侵権工作網
