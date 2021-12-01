最近、江蘇省徐州市知識産権局と市中級人民法院（地方裁判所）は、「商標関連の知的財産権民事事件における訴訟調停の連携体制確立に関する若干の規定」を共同で発布した。双方は、知的財産権保護の円滑な連携体制の構築を共同で推し進め、商標関連の知的財産権民事紛争の適時かつ効果的な予防と、解決方法の多角化に取り組むことで合意した。

同「規定」によると、徐州市知識産権局は、知的財産権保護センターなどの知財保護支援機構が調停組織及び調停員の名簿を作成し、管理制度を導入するよう指導し、その調停活動の実施を促進する。市中級人民法院は、調停員の研修訓練を行い、調停活動で直面した法律問題の解決を支援する。双方は専門の担当者を指定して、事件関連資料の移送や調停協定履行状況などの情報共有を含む訴訟調停突き合わせの関連活動を担当させる。

出所：中国知識産権保護網

