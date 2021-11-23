中国電子ビデオ産業協会はこのほど、大手家電企業と連携して、「消費者用電子機器分野における知的財産権ライセンス・メカニズムに関するガイドライン」を発表した。このガイドラインは、知的財産権のライセンスに関する世界初の業界標準であり、 知的財産権の保護、業界の自律の強化、および技術革新の促進において重要な意義を持つとみられる。

「ガイドライン」は、ライセンサーやライセンシー、ユーザー、市場など各方面の利益を十分に考慮し、「尊重・平等・公平・発展」という4原則を提唱し、双方のステータス、ライセンス交渉の基礎、ライセンス契約の制約とガイダンスを明確にした。

ライセンスの対象物の特定に関して、「ガイドライン」は、特許または技術的貢献が付着された「最小販売可能単位」を対象物とし、技術的貢献が収益と合致しなければならないとした。

また、人事管理、秘密保持管理、プロセス文書管理、ライセンス契約管理などを含む具体的な要件について、「ガイドライン」はライセンス交渉する際の実施細則という観点から明確にし、公平かつ合理的なライセンス協議が成り立つために参考根拠を提供した。

出所：中国打撃侵権工作網

