China:
中国、電子機器分野の「知的財産権ライセンスガイドライン」を発表 世界初
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
中国電子ビデオ産業協会はこのほど、大手家電企業と連携して、「消費者用電子機器分野における知的財産権ライセンス・メカニズムに関するガイドライン」を発表した。このガイドラインは、知的財産権のライセンスに関する世界初の業界標準であり、
知的財産権の保護、業界の自律の強化、および技術革新の促進において重要な意義を持つとみられる。
「ガイドライン」は、ライセンサーやライセンシー、ユーザー、市場など各方面の利益を十分に考慮し、「尊重・平等・公平・発展」という4原則を提唱し、双方のステータス、ライセンス交渉の基礎、ライセンス契約の制約とガイダンスを明確にした。
ライセンスの対象物の特定に関して、「ガイドライン」は、特許または技術的貢献が付着された「最小販売可能単位」を対象物とし、技術的貢献が収益と合致しなければならないとした。
また、人事管理、秘密保持管理、プロセス文書管理、ライセンス契約管理などを含む具体的な要件について、「ガイドライン」はライセンス交渉する際の実施細則という観点から明確にし、公平かつ合理的なライセンス協議が成り立つために参考根拠を提供した。
出所：中国打撃侵権工作網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
Launch Of New .au Domain Name Extension
ENSafrica
The Australian Registry recently announced that it will launch its .au domain name on 24 March 2022. This extension will allow registrants to obtain shorter and sharper second level domain names...