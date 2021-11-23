最近、世界知的所有権機関（WIPO）のダレン・タン事務局長はメディアの取材に応じた際、「知的財産権の保護や実用化などの側面における中国の成果は素晴らしいものだ」と述べた。

これに対して、中国外交部の汪文斌報道官は9日の定例記者会見で「中国は一貫して知的財産権を重視している」と話した。汪報道官によると、中国は2019年に「 知的財産権保護強化に関する意見」を発表し、2020年には民法典を公布し、専利法、著作権法、刑法を改正した。また、「知的財産権侵害行為の懲罰レベル強化に関する意見」、「権利侵害品・模倣品の廃棄業務の強化に関する意見」、「知的財産紛争の調停の強化に関する意見」、「商標権侵害の判断基準」などの政策文書を発行した。さらに、中国は2035年までの長期計画「知的財産権強国戦略要綱」と知的財産権に特化した第14次五カ年計画「国家知的財産権保護及び運用計画」を作成・公表した。「中国は知的財産立国を目指して、知的財産権のグローバルガバナンスに積極的に参与し、知的財産権に関する主要な国際条約に加入し、国内外の知的財産権所有者の正当な権益を保護するために有効な措置を講じている」と汪報道官が語った。

汪報道官はさらに、「中国は知的財産権の対外開放を、より広い範囲、より多くの分野、より深いレベルで推進する。WIPOを含む各方面とのハイレベルな国際協力を目指し、世界の知的財産権のバランスのとれた、包括的で持続可能な発展のため、さらに貢献していく」と示した。

出所：中国打撃侵権工作網

