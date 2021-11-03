China:
インターネット知的財産権開放と協力連盟が北京で設立
インターネット分野のイノベーション協力への支援を趣旨とする知的財産権開放と協力連盟が10月14日北京で設立された。北京市知識産権局の李鐘副局長が発足式に出席した。
同連盟は北京知的財産権保護協会と技術系企業が共同で発起した開放的な協力共有プラットフォームである。第一陣のメンバーとして、インターネットや人工知能、集積回路、電子情報などに携わる金山雲、蘇寧易購、海爾（ハイアール）優家などが加盟している。連盟は加盟企業の特長を補い合わせ、メリットを共有できる活動メカニズムを通じて、知的財産権運営と許諾に関する協力事業の実施や、特許と標準との融合などを奨励するとともに、特許ポートフォリオの研究や海外における知的財産権リスクの防止・対応などを支援することとしている。
