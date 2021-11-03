China:
全人代監察・司法委員会、「知的財産権裁判調査研究報告書」を常務委に提出
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
10月21日、全国人民代表大会（全人代）監察と司法委員会は全人代常務委員会に知的財産権裁判研究報告書を提出した。
報告書によると、ここ数年来、最高人民法院は
知的財産権裁判の重要かつ困難な問題に焦点を当て、一連の司法解釈、規範的文書及び指導的判例を発表した。各地の裁判所は革新的な手段で「イノベーション」の成果を保護し、知的財産権裁判の効率と司法への信頼感を絶えず高めている。
挙証方法の革新の面では、2020年、浙江省の裁判所は知的財産証拠保全に関する申請を126件受理し、その85.71％にあたる108件の申請について支持し、弁護士調査命令を418件発行した。損害賠償金引き上げの面では、北京の裁判所によって定められた損害賠償金の平均額について、商標事件の場合、2015年の11.8万元から2019年41.8万元に、特許事件の場合42.8万元から61.9万元に、著作権事件の場合2.5万元から3.9万元に、不正競争関連事件の場合43.5万元から84.7万元にそれぞれ増加した。
今年3月、最高法院は懲罰的損害賠償制度が適用された知的財産権侵害民事事件の6つの典型的な事例を発表し、その中の最高賠償額は5000万元に達した。さらに、技術的事実の究明について、各地の裁判所は、多角化された技術的事実究明メカニズムの構築に努めており、江蘇省の場合、2018年から2020年にかけて、技術調査官は600回以上法廷に出廷し、400件以上の意見書を発行した。
出所：最高人民法院公式サイト
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
Deceptive Similarity And Judicial View
Khurana and Khurana
Trademarks play a vital role in creating a brand name and goodwill of any business. Not only does it helps in creating a brand value but also, aids in revenue generation.