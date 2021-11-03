上海丰科生物科技股份有限公司（丰科公司）是珍稀食用菌研发、生产及营销企业，其选育出的纯白色真姬菇Finc-W-247具有栽培周期短、单产高、口感好、营养丰富、保鲜期长等优点。丰科公司就此获得专利号为201310030601．2、名称为“纯白色真姬菇菌株”的发明专利权（涉案专利）。丰科公司发现天津绿圣蓬源农业科技开发有限公司（绿圣蓬源公司）、天津鸿滨禾盛农业技术开发有限公司（鸿滨禾盛公司）未经许可生产并在北京新发地农产品批发市场销售涉案专利产品，严重侵犯了涉案专利权，故向北京知识产权法院提起诉讼。 

北京知识产权法院认为，根据专业机构鉴定，被诉侵权产品与涉案专利保藏的样本属于同一种菌株，故被诉侵权产品已经落入涉案专利的保护范围。此外，本案中，在北京风韵来康蔬菜商行购买的被诉侵权产品的外包装箱标有鸿滨禾盛公司的鸿滨商标，贴有绿圣蓬源公司封条，产品内袋包装标有鸿滨商标和绿圣蓬源公司名称。鸿滨禾盛公司虽称被诉侵权产品并非其制造、销售，但并未提交任何证据予以佐证，也未对其商标出现在被控侵权产品上做出合理解释。因此，在案证据可以证明绿圣蓬源公司、鸿滨禾盛公司未经专利权人许可，以经营为目的，实施了制造、销售被诉侵权产品的行为，构成对涉案专利权的侵害，法院最终判令绿圣蓬源公司、鸿滨禾盛各向丰科公司赔偿损失一百万元及合理开支八万四千一百七十五元。 被告不服一审判决，向最高人民法院提出上诉。最高人民法院最终判决驳回上诉，维持原判。

